BJP Rebukes Akhilesh Yadav's 'Election Commission is Dead' Remark

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday launched a sharp rebuke at Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav. The rebuke came in response to Yadav's controversial statement that the Election Commission was 'dead'. The BJP accused the opposition of consistently attacking constitutional bodies after electoral setbacks.

Addressing news agency ANI, BJP MP Sambit Patra denounced the conduct of the SP in Parliament, emphasizing an unprecedented breach of decorum by presenting a funeral shroud for the Election Commission. Patra argued that such actions undermine democracy, demanding a clarification from opposition parties and an apology from Yadav.

Yadav's remarks stem from allegations of electoral misconduct by the BJP, alleging that the Election Commission failed in its duties. His comments triggered a stern reaction from BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal, who criticized Yadav's choice of language against constitutional institutions, asserting it was unbecoming of a political party.

The controversy escalated further with Yadav accusing the Ayodhya police of intimidating voters by checking IDs in Milkipur, which he labeled a 'democratic crime'. The local police refuted these claims, clarifying that the IDs of booth agents, not voters, were verified, cautioning against 'misleading tweets'.

(With inputs from agencies.)