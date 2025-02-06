Left Menu

BJP Rebukes Akhilesh Yadav's 'Election Commission is Dead' Remark

The BJP has condemned remarks by SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, who declared the Election Commission 'dead'. The BJP criticized Yadav's comments as an attack on constitutional institutions and demanded an apology in Parliament. Yadav accused the EC of electoral misconduct, leading to a heated political exchange.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 15:35 IST
BJP Rebukes Akhilesh Yadav's 'Election Commission is Dead' Remark
BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday launched a sharp rebuke at Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav. The rebuke came in response to Yadav's controversial statement that the Election Commission was 'dead'. The BJP accused the opposition of consistently attacking constitutional bodies after electoral setbacks.

Addressing news agency ANI, BJP MP Sambit Patra denounced the conduct of the SP in Parliament, emphasizing an unprecedented breach of decorum by presenting a funeral shroud for the Election Commission. Patra argued that such actions undermine democracy, demanding a clarification from opposition parties and an apology from Yadav.

Yadav's remarks stem from allegations of electoral misconduct by the BJP, alleging that the Election Commission failed in its duties. His comments triggered a stern reaction from BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal, who criticized Yadav's choice of language against constitutional institutions, asserting it was unbecoming of a political party.

The controversy escalated further with Yadav accusing the Ayodhya police of intimidating voters by checking IDs in Milkipur, which he labeled a 'democratic crime'. The local police refuted these claims, clarifying that the IDs of booth agents, not voters, were verified, cautioning against 'misleading tweets'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Water for Food: Transforming Agriculture for a Climate-Resilient Future

Global Economic Outlook 2025: Growth Struggles, Inflation, and Rising Risks

Agricultural Windfalls Powering Rural Electrification: A Development Game-Changer

The Mismeasure of Weather: How Data Choices Shape Economic Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025