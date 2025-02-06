Kerala's Drug Crisis: Opposition Leader Blasts Government

Kerala's Leader of the Opposition, VD Satheesan, has labeled the state as the 'capital of drugs' and described living conditions as dire. He accused the government and police of failing to control criminal activities, leading to widespread fear and insecurity among residents.

Criticizing the Left Democratic Front, Satheesan cited the Comptroller and Auditor General's report, which revealed that expired drugs were supplied to 26 hospitals on 60 occasions between 2016 and 2022. This, he argued, evidences corruption and mismanagement.

The CAG report revealed the issuance of expired drugs and supplies valued at 0.89 lakhs, raising alarms about potential risks to patients' health due to chemical changes post-expiry. Satheesan's statements underline significant concerns about public safety and governmental accountability in Kerala.

