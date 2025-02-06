Dreams Shattered: The High Cost of Illegal Immigration

Daler Singh, a 37-year-old from India, suffered a devastating setback after spending six months and $45,000 attempting to enter the United States illegally. Despite his efforts, Singh was deported within weeks, escorted back to India on a military plane, cuffed at both hands and legs.

This deportation was part of a mass removal of 104 Indian nationals by U.S. authorities, fulfilling President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown promise. The move poses a diplomatic challenge for India, especially as Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares to visit the United States.

India's foreign minister acknowledged concerns regarding the treatment of deportees, emphasizing efforts to tackle illegal migration while facilitating legitimate travel. Singh's story underlines financial strains faced by families due to job scarcity at home, driving them towards risky immigration routes.

(With inputs from agencies.)