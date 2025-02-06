Left Menu

Dreams Shattered: The High Cost of Illegal Immigration

Daler Singh, a 37-year-old Indian, spent $45,000 and six months to enter the U.S. illegally, only to be deported within weeks. Part of a group of 104 Indians sent back under President Trump's immigration policies, Singh's experience highlights the risks of illegal migration and the financial burdens borne by families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 16:50 IST
Dreams Shattered: The High Cost of Illegal Immigration

Daler Singh, a 37-year-old from India, suffered a devastating setback after spending six months and $45,000 attempting to enter the United States illegally. Despite his efforts, Singh was deported within weeks, escorted back to India on a military plane, cuffed at both hands and legs.

This deportation was part of a mass removal of 104 Indian nationals by U.S. authorities, fulfilling President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown promise. The move poses a diplomatic challenge for India, especially as Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares to visit the United States.

India's foreign minister acknowledged concerns regarding the treatment of deportees, emphasizing efforts to tackle illegal migration while facilitating legitimate travel. Singh's story underlines financial strains faced by families due to job scarcity at home, driving them towards risky immigration routes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025