Modi Criticizes Congress, Promotes 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserts that the BJP-led government prioritizes inclusive development under 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas', while accusing the Congress of appeasement politics. He highlights BJP's commitment to resource optimization and inclusive policies, contrasting it with Congress's family-first approach.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, underscored the BJP government's commitment to inclusive growth with the principle of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'. He accused the Congress party of engaging in appeasement politics to secure votes.
While addressing the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in the Upper House, Modi contrasted the BJP's 'nation first' approach with Congress's 'family first' ideology. He lauded the implementation of a new governance model post-2014, which focuses on all-encompassing satisfaction rather than selective appeasement.
Modi also highlighted the constitutional status granted to the OBC commission by his government and mentioned the strategic steps taken to provide equitable reservations without affecting existing quotas, thus fostering inclusivity.
