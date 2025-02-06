Left Menu

Modi Criticizes Congress, Promotes 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserts that the BJP-led government prioritizes inclusive development under 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas', while accusing the Congress of appeasement politics. He highlights BJP's commitment to resource optimization and inclusive policies, contrasting it with Congress's family-first approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 17:04 IST
Modi Criticizes Congress, Promotes 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses G20 Education Ministers' Meet via video message (Image: YouTube/Narendra Modi) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, underscored the BJP government's commitment to inclusive growth with the principle of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'. He accused the Congress party of engaging in appeasement politics to secure votes.

While addressing the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in the Upper House, Modi contrasted the BJP's 'nation first' approach with Congress's 'family first' ideology. He lauded the implementation of a new governance model post-2014, which focuses on all-encompassing satisfaction rather than selective appeasement.

Modi also highlighted the constitutional status granted to the OBC commission by his government and mentioned the strategic steps taken to provide equitable reservations without affecting existing quotas, thus fostering inclusivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025