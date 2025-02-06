Left Menu

The Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress protested to demand accountability for youth unemployment. APYC President Tarh Johny criticized the Union Budget and Prime Minister Modi's failure to create jobs. Highlighting social impacts, he noted increased drug involvement due to job scarcity. APYC supports Rahul Gandhi's employment strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 06-02-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 18:10 IST
Youth Congress Protests Unemployment Crisis in Arunachal Pradesh
The Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress (APYC) staged a protest at its headquarters on Thursday, aligning with the Indian Youth Congress' national campaign pressing for greater accountability in tackling youth unemployment.

APYC president Tarh Johny, in his speech, denounced the Union Budget for neglecting job creation, a key concern amidst a rising unemployment crisis, while accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of failing to honor his 2014 job promises.

Johny highlighted the social ramifications of unemployment, such as increased drug involvement, and criticized a lack of state measures against government workers implicated in drug trafficking. Praising Rahul Gandhi's parliamentary address, he urged adopting his employment strategy for youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

