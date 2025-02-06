Youth Congress Protests Unemployment Crisis in Arunachal Pradesh

The Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress (APYC) staged a protest at its headquarters on Thursday, aligning with the Indian Youth Congress' national campaign pressing for greater accountability in tackling youth unemployment.

APYC president Tarh Johny, in his speech, denounced the Union Budget for neglecting job creation, a key concern amidst a rising unemployment crisis, while accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of failing to honor his 2014 job promises.

Johny highlighted the social ramifications of unemployment, such as increased drug involvement, and criticized a lack of state measures against government workers implicated in drug trafficking. Praising Rahul Gandhi's parliamentary address, he urged adopting his employment strategy for youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)