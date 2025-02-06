Left Menu

Mahayuti's Historic Victory: Shinde Hails Massive Win in Maharashtra Polls

The Mahayuti alliance, which includes BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, achieved an unprecedented victory in the Maharashtra assembly polls, winning 230 seats. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde praised the Ladki Bahin Yojana and highlighted the Shiv Sena's dedication to workers. State Minister Gulabrao Patil also lauded Shinde's welfare initiatives.

Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 06-02-2025 18:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a historic outcome for Maharashtra, the Mahayuti alliance, comprising BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, clinched 230 seats in the assembly elections, marking an unprecedented victory. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde extolled the support of citizens and credited the success to collective efforts.

At an 'aabhaar sabha' in Nanded, Shinde commended the Ladki Bahin Yojana instituted during his tenure as Chief Minister and noted significant public support for Shiv Sena. He criticized the former leadership style of Uddhav Thackeray, emphasizing the party's allegiance to grassroot workers.

Additionally, State Minister Gulabrao Patil highlighted Shinde's impactful welfare schemes and claimed that the Shiv Sena might have secured even more seats if the NCP hadn't been part of the alliance. He mentioned ongoing projects in the Marathwada region, including the Bal Thackeray Turmeric Research Centre.

(With inputs from agencies.)

