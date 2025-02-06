Electoral Tensions Rise in Uttar Pradesh: Yadav vs. BJP

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav has raised serious allegations against the Uttar Pradesh government, accusing it of rigging the Milkipur assembly by-election.

Yadav asserts that the Election Commission hasn't acted on nearly 500 complaints from his party, which include claims of rigging and booth agent intimidation, allegedly orchestrated by BJP supporters.

Yadav alleges the BJP government's deliberate deployment of election officials based on caste to influence election outcomes. The BJP aims to reclaim the Milkipur seat, having lost it in the previous state elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)