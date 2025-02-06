Left Menu

Modi Criticizes Congress in Rajya Sabha: 'Nation First, Family Last'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked the Congress in the Rajya Sabha, promoting the BJP's 'nation first' agenda and accusing Congress of family-centered policies and economic mismanagement. He highlighted past Congress practices, including Emergency excesses and economic policies leading to a 'Hindu rate of growth.' Modi emphasized BJP's development model and UCC commitment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a strong critique of the Congress party while addressing the Rajya Sabha, emphasizing the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's dedication to the 'nation first' principle and accusing the Congress of prioritizing family interests.

In a spirited rebuttal during the Motion of Thanks on the President's address, Modi condemned Congress for neglecting B R Ambedkar's contributions, highlighted past economic missteps, and criticized the Emergency-era oppression and constitutional amendments by the Nehru government.

Modi underscored the BJP's efforts towards inclusive growth and the adoption of the Uniform Civil Code, contrasting it with the Congress's alleged appeasement politics designed to secure votes, and his vision for a unified and prosperous nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

