Trump's Quest for Religious Liberty: New Faith Initiatives Unveiled

President Donald Trump announced the formation of a commission on religious liberty and a new faith office at the White House during the National Prayer Breakfast. He plans to create a task force aimed at addressing anti-Christian bias within the federal government through an executive order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 20:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move at the intersection of religion and governance, U.S. President Donald Trump announced the establishment of a commission on religious liberty, alongside the creation of a faith office at the White House.

Trump revealed these plans during his remarks at the National Prayer Breakfast, a high-profile event that typically draws leaders from across the political and spiritual spectrum.

Later in the day, the President is expected to sign an executive order tasking the attorney general with forming a task force focused on rooting out anti-Christian bias within the federal government, a step likely to resonate with his religious base.

