Human Rights Concerns Raised as Deportees Return in Shackles

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal has criticized the treatment of 104 deportees on a US military aircraft, calling it an insult to the nation. He urges Prime Minister Modi to address mistreatment of Indian migrants and blames travel agents for illegal deportations.

Updated: 06-02-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 21:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Sukhbir Singh Badal, leader of the Shiromani Akali Dal, voiced strong criticism on Thursday against the treatment of 104 deportees returned to India on a US military aircraft, describing the act as 'an insult to the nation.'

Badal highlighted the plight of these individuals, emphasizing that they are victims of circumstances rather than criminals, and called for humane treatment of migrants. He urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to engage with the US government to prevent further mistreatment.

Furthermore, he condemned Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for not taking action against travel agents responsible for illegally transporting Punjabis to the US, suggesting compensation for the migrants' parents through penalties on the agents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

