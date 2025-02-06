Left Menu

Indian Response to US Deportation of Illegal Immigrants

Haryana Minister Anil Vij defended US President Donald Trump's deportation of illegal immigrants, stating that countries have the right to expel those who enter illegally. This follows the return of 104 Indian deportees to Amritsar, prompting calls for diplomatic intervention from Punjab's minister, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal.

Indian Response to US Deportation of Illegal Immigrants
In a recent statement, Haryana Minister Anil Vij justified US President Donald Trump's actions in deporting illegal immigrants. He asserted that any nation has the sovereign right to expel individuals who enter its borders unlawfully.

This remark followed the deportation of 104 Indian nationals, recently returned to Amritsar airport via a US military aircraft. It marks the Trump administration's initial enforcement of its deportation agenda, announced last month.

Reacting to Punjab's NRI Affairs Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal's appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for intervention, Vij suggested India should follow this example. Highlighting the presence of countless illegal immigrants domestically, he advocated for their repatriation.

