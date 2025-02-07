Left Menu

Federal Workers Get Extension on Trump Buyout Offer Amid Union Pushback

A U.S. judge extended the deadline for federal workers to consider a buyout offer from the Trump administration after labor unions requested more time. The extension provides a temporary reprieve in the push to reduce U.S. civil service roles. A follow-up hearing is scheduled for Monday.

Updated: 07-02-2025 00:11 IST
A federal judge gave U.S. civil servants an extension to consider accepting the Trump administration's buyout offer, delaying the previously set deadline until at least Monday. This comes after labor unions urged workers to remain in their positions while challenging the legality of the offer.

U.S. District Judge George O'Toole ruled in favor of the unions in a Boston court, marking a temporary victory in their ongoing lawsuit to halt the buyout initiative entirely. Additional court proceedings will be held on Monday to determine if further deadlines will be extended.

The administration, led by President Donald Trump, aims to reduce the federal workforce drastically, with over 40,000 employees having already accepted the offer. However, the administration warned that employees who refuse might still face job losses.

