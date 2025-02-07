Judge Temporarily Blocks Federal Worker Buyout Proposal

A United States judge issued a temporary block on the Trump administration's proposed buyout for federal workers, marking a preliminary victory for labor unions that have sued to prevent the initiative.

The decision by U.S. District Judge George O'Toole in Boston delays the administration's midnight deadline which aims to prompt federal employees to leave their jobs in an unprecedented governmental restructuring effort. This legal hurdle could prolong or permanently halt the buyout when the unions' challenge is revisited in court on Monday.

The buyout proposal has generated significant upheaval in Washington, igniting protests and allegations that President Trump might be infringing on numerous laws. Although the offer includes payment of salaries until October, its reliability is questioned due to the expiration of current spending laws on March 14, posing uncertainty about funding beyond that date.

