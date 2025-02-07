Left Menu

Judge Temporarily Blocks Federal Worker Buyout Proposal

A U.S. judge has temporarily halted the Trump administration's proposed buyout for federal workers, following a legal challenge by labor unions. The buyout plan has sparked protests and controversy, with concerns about its legality and reliability. The decision awaits further consideration in court.

Updated: 07-02-2025 00:52 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 00:52 IST
A United States judge issued a temporary block on the Trump administration's proposed buyout for federal workers, marking a preliminary victory for labor unions that have sued to prevent the initiative.

The decision by U.S. District Judge George O'Toole in Boston delays the administration's midnight deadline which aims to prompt federal employees to leave their jobs in an unprecedented governmental restructuring effort. This legal hurdle could prolong or permanently halt the buyout when the unions' challenge is revisited in court on Monday.

The buyout proposal has generated significant upheaval in Washington, igniting protests and allegations that President Trump might be infringing on numerous laws. Although the offer includes payment of salaries until October, its reliability is questioned due to the expiration of current spending laws on March 14, posing uncertainty about funding beyond that date.

(With inputs from agencies.)

