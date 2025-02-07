Left Menu

Trump Appoints Serralta for Top U.S. Marshals Role

U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Gadyaces Serralta will be the new director of the U.S. Marshals Service. Serralta has 34 years of law enforcement experience and was first nominated by Trump in his first term to serve as the U.S. Marshal for Southern Florida.

  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump has appointed Gadyaces Serralta as the new director of the U.S. Marshals Service, a move he revealed on Thursday.

An experienced law enforcer, Serralta boasts 34 years in the field, with Trump describing him as a 'lifelong public servant' on Truth Social.

First nominated by Trump during his initial term to oversee the Southern District of Florida, Serralta has been praised for his effective leadership over the past six years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

