Left Menu

Kosovo's Election Test: Political Future at Stake

Kosovo's parliamentary election, seen as a test for PM Albin Kurti, will select 120 lawmakers. The election takes place amidst tensions with Serbia over Kosovo's independence. Kurti's party is leading but may need coalitions. Parties promise reforms without detailed funding plans amid economic challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pristina | Updated: 07-02-2025 11:12 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 11:12 IST
Kosovo's Election Test: Political Future at Stake
  • Country:
  • Kosovo

Kosovo is set for a pivotal parliamentary election on Sunday, seen as a crucial test for Prime Minister Albin Kurti, whose previous term ended in a landslide win. The vote will elect 120 lawmakers, with seats reserved for minority groups, including the Serb community.

While Kurti's Self-Determination Movement Party is anticipated to lead, it might fall short of an absolute majority, potentially necessitating alliances. The Democratic Party of Kosovo and the Democratic League of Kosovo are also in the fray, with campaign promises focusing on public sector improvements and poverty alleviation, though lacking financial clarity.

This election, the first full-term completion since Kosovo's 2008 independence, occurs under the shadow of unresolved tensions with Serbia and economic constraints, including a recent US funding freeze. The results will influence Kosovo's role in EU-facilitated talks with Serbia, crucial for their EU integration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

 Global
2
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
3
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
4
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025