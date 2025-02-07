Kosovo's Election Test: Political Future at Stake

Kosovo is set for a pivotal parliamentary election on Sunday, seen as a crucial test for Prime Minister Albin Kurti, whose previous term ended in a landslide win. The vote will elect 120 lawmakers, with seats reserved for minority groups, including the Serb community.

While Kurti's Self-Determination Movement Party is anticipated to lead, it might fall short of an absolute majority, potentially necessitating alliances. The Democratic Party of Kosovo and the Democratic League of Kosovo are also in the fray, with campaign promises focusing on public sector improvements and poverty alleviation, though lacking financial clarity.

This election, the first full-term completion since Kosovo's 2008 independence, occurs under the shadow of unresolved tensions with Serbia and economic constraints, including a recent US funding freeze. The results will influence Kosovo's role in EU-facilitated talks with Serbia, crucial for their EU integration.

(With inputs from agencies.)