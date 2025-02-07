Singapore's Fallen Transport Minister: House Arrest Details

Singapore's former transport minister, S. Iswaran, who was jailed for impeding justice and accepting over $300,000 worth of gifts, will spend the remainder of his sentence under house arrest, as announced by the prisons service on Friday. His conviction marked the first time a former cabinet member faced incarceration in the city-state, known for its integrity in governance.

Iswaran, with eight months left of his year-long sentence, will be confined to his home under several conditions, including curfew monitoring, counseling, and wearing an electronic tag, according to the Singapore Prisons Service. He was deemed suitable for this arrangement due to his low risk of re-offending, compliance during imprisonment, and robust family support.

According to the Singapore Prisons Service, prisoners are evaluated for home detention upon serving at least 14 days of a sentence exceeding four weeks. Iswaran, who served for 13 years as a cabinet minister handling trade, communications, and transport portfolios, pleaded guilty last year to multiple offenses, including the unauthorized acceptance of valuable gifts and obstruction of justice.

