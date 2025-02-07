Hungary Tightens Grip on Foreign Aid: A Move Towards Sovereignty

In a bold political maneuver, Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban has announced plans to expose U.S. aid extended to local NGOs and media that are adversarial to his government. This action aligns with the U.S. administration's potential shift in international aid policy under President Donald Trump.

Orban criticized these organizations, alleging they serve foreign interests and undermine Hungary's sovereignty. He employed the term 'foreign networks' to describe them, insisting on identifying their sources of funding as part of a campaign against external influence.

Despite backlash from the European Union and global entities for passing restrictive laws, Orban remains steadfast in his goals of reigning in foreign-financed organizations, believing they threaten national sovereignty. The EU has already initiated legal actions citing these measures as contrary to democratic principles.

