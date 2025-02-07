Hungary Tightens Grip on Foreign Aid: A Move Towards Sovereignty
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban aims to unveil U.S. aid to local NGOs critical of his government. Labeling them as foreign agents advocating for a rival agenda, Orban proposes a law exposing these entities, facing criticism from the EU and international bodies for infringing democratic values.
In a bold political maneuver, Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban has announced plans to expose U.S. aid extended to local NGOs and media that are adversarial to his government. This action aligns with the U.S. administration's potential shift in international aid policy under President Donald Trump.
Orban criticized these organizations, alleging they serve foreign interests and undermine Hungary's sovereignty. He employed the term 'foreign networks' to describe them, insisting on identifying their sources of funding as part of a campaign against external influence.
Despite backlash from the European Union and global entities for passing restrictive laws, Orban remains steadfast in his goals of reigning in foreign-financed organizations, believing they threaten national sovereignty. The EU has already initiated legal actions citing these measures as contrary to democratic principles.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Controversial Clemency: Trump's Pardon of Terrence Sutton in Washington D.C. Case
Mexico Prepares for Potential Mass Deportations Under Trump
Jaishankar Witnesses 'Confident and Upbeat' Trump Administration in Washington Visit
Ma'ale Adumim Honors Trump with Renaming of Major Land Tract
Capitol Rioter Pardoned by Trump Faces New Federal Gun Charge