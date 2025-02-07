Left Menu

Hungary Tightens Grip on Foreign Aid: A Move Towards Sovereignty

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban aims to unveil U.S. aid to local NGOs critical of his government. Labeling them as foreign agents advocating for a rival agenda, Orban proposes a law exposing these entities, facing criticism from the EU and international bodies for infringing democratic values.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban

In a bold political maneuver, Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban has announced plans to expose U.S. aid extended to local NGOs and media that are adversarial to his government. This action aligns with the U.S. administration's potential shift in international aid policy under President Donald Trump.

Orban criticized these organizations, alleging they serve foreign interests and undermine Hungary's sovereignty. He employed the term 'foreign networks' to describe them, insisting on identifying their sources of funding as part of a campaign against external influence.

Despite backlash from the European Union and global entities for passing restrictive laws, Orban remains steadfast in his goals of reigning in foreign-financed organizations, believing they threaten national sovereignty. The EU has already initiated legal actions citing these measures as contrary to democratic principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

