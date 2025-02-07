Iran Rejects U.S. Nuclear Negotiation Overtures

In a poignant address, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei dismissed negotiations with the United States, calling them 'unintelligent, wise or honorable.' His remarks came in response to President Donald Trump's suggestion of nuclear talks with Tehran.

Speaking to air force officers, Khamenei indicated that negotiations with a government like the U.S. are untenable. This statement appears to conflict with his earlier, more flexible position on talks. Khamenei’s discourse reflects a nuanced approach he has maintained towards negotiations with Western nations.

Amid heightened tensions, Iranian officials await clarity on Trump's intentions regarding Tehran's fast-developing nuclear program. Despite reactivating strict sanctions, Trump indicated openness to a potential deal with Iran, emphasizing he doesn't wish to see a nuclear-capable Tehran. This geopolitical standoff affects global relations and Middle Eastern dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)