Controversy Erupts Over Inflated Voter Lists in Maharashtra Elections

Rahul Gandhi has raised serious concerns regarding the integrity of Maharashtra's voter lists, following allegations of irregularities during the recent assembly polls. At a press briefing, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha emphasized the need for transparency by demanding the voter lists from the Election Commission (EC) as part of a larger strategy to ensure fair elections.

The Congress leader starkly differentiated between speculation and facts, suggesting the possibility of discrepancies with voting machines but highlighting concrete data. "We're not dealing with mere conjectures," Gandhi stated. "Fact no. 1: A voter increase roughly equal to Himachal Pradesh's entire population has occurred, primarily in BJP strongholds," he elaborated.

Adding to the controversy, Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule mentioned electoral losses in 11 constituencies due to confusion over party symbols, pressing for re-elections via traditional ballot papers. The dispute over Maharashtra's voter lists comes after a sweeping victory by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Mahayuti alliance in last year's state elections, currently under scrutiny.

