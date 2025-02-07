Left Menu

Iran Rejects US Talks: A Call for Caution and Retaliation

Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, criticized negotiations with the U.S., arguing they are neither smart nor honorable due to previous American actions. Despite Trump's recent peace overtures, Iran remains skeptical, pointing to past experience of unmet commitments and sanctions crippling its economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 15:00 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, delivered a scathing critique of renewed negotiations with the United States, asserting that such talks have historically proven unwise and lacking honor, according to official reporting from the IRNA news agency.

This stance follows U.S. President Donald Trump's stated desire this week to re-engage with Iran to craft a 'verified nuclear peace agreement,' following the reinstatement of his stringent sanctions strategy. These measures were reenacted after Trump's 2018 withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear pact.

Iranian actions contravening the deal have been prompted by these sanctions, highlighting Tehran's skepticism about America's reliability, as articulated by Khamenei. However, a senior Iranian official conveyed to Reuters that Iran remains open to resolving disputes with the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)

