Budget Showdown: Congress Critiques and BJP Defends Fiscal Policies

The Union Budget 2025-26 came under fire from Congress MP Dharamvira Gandhi who criticized it for failing to address the grievances of farmers and for cutting back on social sector schemes in an effort to maintain fiscal deficit.

The Patiala MP described the budget as 'unilateral,' lamenting the lack of state involvement in the budget-making process. The Congress party called for Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's presence during discussions, citing traditional practices.

Defending the budget, BJP's Rao Rajendra Singh lauded its benefits for the middle class, emphasizing the significant tax reliefs offered in recent years. The debate highlights the deep divisions on India's fiscal path forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)