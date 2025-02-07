Left Menu

Political Turmoil: Sara Duterte Faces Impeachment Challenge

Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte prepares for a legal battle ahead of her impeachment trial. Accused of plotting against President Marcos and other charges, Duterte refutes the claims and suggests focusing public dissent online. The case has implications for international ties with China and the US.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 07-02-2025 16:37 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 16:37 IST
  • Country:
  • Philippines

Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte has announced her legal team is gearing up to defend her in an upcoming impeachment trial. Despite facing a slew of criminal charges, including an alleged plot to assassinate President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Duterte has dismissed these accusations. She notably avoided commenting on whether she might resign to prevent a potential conviction, which could disqualify her from running for president in 2028.

This political rift comes after Duterte was impeached by the House of Representatives, intensifying the scrutiny on economic hardships faced by Filipinos and her perceived failure to counter Chinese aggression in the South China Sea. This situation presents a significant geopolitical concern, considering the interests of both China and the United States in the region, a political expert from the University of the Philippines noted.

As she remains a leading candidate for the next presidential elections, Duterte has expressed a desire to seek the presidency, although she acknowledges needing to evaluate her popularity following a decline in recent surveys. Nevertheless, she remains a significant figure in one of the Philippines' eminent political dynasties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

