AAP Confident Amid Allegations of BJP's 'Operation Lotus' Ahead of Delhi Vote Count

Ahead of the Delhi assembly election results, AAP leader Gopal Rai expressed confidence in winning around 50 seats. The party accuses BJP of 'Operation Lotus,' aiming to sway AAP candidates through exit polls and alleged offers. Exit polls predict varying results, with February 8 as the counting day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 16:39 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 16:39 IST
AAP leader Gopal Rai (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In a high-stakes political showdown, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Gopal Rai expressed confidence in the party's performance in the upcoming Delhi assembly election results. During a meeting with AAP MLAs, reports suggested that the party is poised to win around 50 seats.

Rai, speaking to the media, highlighted the sentiment among Delhi voters, indicating a clear mandate for AAP's government formation under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal. He took a pointed jab at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing it of attempting 'Operation Lotus' to exert psychological pressure through exit polls.

The ongoing controversy intensified after allegations surfaced that BJP contacted 16 AAP candidates with lucrative offers to switch allegiances. Meanwhile, exit polls vary in predictions, with one suggesting a BJP lead. The final vote count is set for February 8, as AAP seeks another term after dominating the last two elections.

