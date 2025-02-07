Judiciary and Democracy: A Battle of Influence
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar expressed concern over the weaponization of judiciary access and efforts to influence India's electoral process. Speaking at the Karnataka Vaibhava Literature and Cultural Festival, he highlighted the need to preserve cultural heritage and underlined India's economic progress as a global investment destination.
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has raised alarms over the recent weaponization of access to the judiciary in India, a trend he claims is unparalleled globally. His remarks came during the inauguration of the Karnataka Vaibhava Literature and Cultural Festival in Ranebennur, Haveri district.
Dhankhar voiced concerns about attempts to influence India's electoral process, noting that forces challenging national integrity often turn to the judiciary to achieve their aims. He highlighted how divisive forces are trying to affect India's cultural heritage and political fabric.
Addressing India's economic landscape, Dhankhar emphasized the country's position as a top global destination for investment, with international bodies praising its potential. He called for preserving India's cultural philosophy amidst these challenges, highlighting the country's global standing.
