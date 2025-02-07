CPI(ML) Condemns India's Silence on Racist Deportation

On Friday, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation strongly criticized the "dehumanising and violent treatment" of Indian migrants deported from the United States, accusing the Indian Centre of abandoning these individuals to "racist deportation regimes."

The CPI(ML) particularly condemned the Trump administration, calling the deportation of Indians in shackles a "chilling reminder" of colonial-era subjugation. The party labelled this action as part of a "grotesque spectacle" where migrants are treated as criminals, questioning the Modi government's silence as complicity.

The party demanded the Indian government reject the inhuman treatment of its citizens abroad, urging immediate action to facilitate the migrants' safe and dignified return. According to a statement by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, the process has been ongoing for many years, though criticism continues to mount.

(With inputs from agencies.)