Left Menu

CPI(ML) Condemns India's Silence on Racist Deportation

The Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation condemns the abusive treatment of Indian migrants deported by the Trump administration. The party criticizes the Modi government for its silence and complicity, calling for action to ensure the dignified return of affected migrants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 17:18 IST
CPI(ML) Condemns India's Silence on Racist Deportation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation strongly criticized the "dehumanising and violent treatment" of Indian migrants deported from the United States, accusing the Indian Centre of abandoning these individuals to "racist deportation regimes."

The CPI(ML) particularly condemned the Trump administration, calling the deportation of Indians in shackles a "chilling reminder" of colonial-era subjugation. The party labelled this action as part of a "grotesque spectacle" where migrants are treated as criminals, questioning the Modi government's silence as complicity.

The party demanded the Indian government reject the inhuman treatment of its citizens abroad, urging immediate action to facilitate the migrants' safe and dignified return. According to a statement by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, the process has been ongoing for many years, though criticism continues to mount.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
2
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025