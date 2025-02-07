Left Menu

AAP Challenges EC Transparency with Vote Data Release

Arvind Kejriwal, AAP's national convenor, accused the Election Commission of not publishing Form 17C with booth-level voting details for Delhi Assembly elections. In response, AAP launched a website providing this data for transparency. Kejriwal criticized EC for avoiding its responsibility of ensuring transparent elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 17:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On the eve of the Delhi Assembly election vote count, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal has alleged that the Election Commission (EC) has refused to upload Form 17C, which details votes polled per booth in each Assembly segment.

In response to this, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has launched its website featuring Form 17C data for all Assembly seats. Kejriwal emphasized the importance of transparency by making this information accessible to the public through a post on X.

Kejriwal criticized the EC, asserting that transparency is its responsibility, and expressed disappointment in its failure to provide this essential election data.

(With inputs from agencies.)

