AAP Challenges EC Transparency with Vote Data Release

On the eve of the Delhi Assembly election vote count, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal has alleged that the Election Commission (EC) has refused to upload Form 17C, which details votes polled per booth in each Assembly segment.

In response to this, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has launched its website featuring Form 17C data for all Assembly seats. Kejriwal emphasized the importance of transparency by making this information accessible to the public through a post on X.

Kejriwal criticized the EC, asserting that transparency is its responsibility, and expressed disappointment in its failure to provide this essential election data.

