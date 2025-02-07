Left Menu

US Envoy Envisions Hezbollah-Free Lebanese Government

Morgan Ortagus, newly appointed US deputy special envoy for Middle East peace, urges Lebanese authorities to exclude Hezbollah from the new government. Despite Nawaf Salam's designation as prime minister, political stalling persists due to Lebanon's sectarian power-sharing system. Meanwhile, Israel-Lebanon ceasefire agreements face violations and deployment challenges.

Morgan Ortagus, the recently appointed US deputy special envoy for Middle East peace, emphasized on Friday her hope for Lebanese authorities to ensure that the Hezbollah militant group does not partake in the formation of the new government.

After assuming her role in the Trump administration, Ortagus, a former State Department spokesperson, replaced Amos Hochstein. She recognized the efforts of Lebanese leaders, highlighting President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam's commitment to combating corruption and preventing Hezbollah's involvement in governance.

The political landscape, however, remains stagnant due to Lebanon's sectarian power-sharing divisions, while international eyes observe Israeli and Lebanese interactions under a fragile ceasefire, marred by recent airstrikes and mutual allegations of violations.

