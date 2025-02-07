US Envoy Envisions Hezbollah-Free Lebanese Government

Morgan Ortagus, the recently appointed US deputy special envoy for Middle East peace, emphasized on Friday her hope for Lebanese authorities to ensure that the Hezbollah militant group does not partake in the formation of the new government.

After assuming her role in the Trump administration, Ortagus, a former State Department spokesperson, replaced Amos Hochstein. She recognized the efforts of Lebanese leaders, highlighting President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam's commitment to combating corruption and preventing Hezbollah's involvement in governance.

The political landscape, however, remains stagnant due to Lebanon's sectarian power-sharing divisions, while international eyes observe Israeli and Lebanese interactions under a fragile ceasefire, marred by recent airstrikes and mutual allegations of violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)