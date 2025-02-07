Left Menu

Global Diplomatic and Political Events Highlight Calendar

This comprehensive calendar outlines significant political and diplomatic engagements worldwide, spanning various global leaders' visits, economic meetings, and cultural events. Major highlights include Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's U.S. visit, EU and NATO meetings, and major international festivals like Venice Carnival and Rio Carnival, among others.

Updated: 07-02-2025 19:07 IST
As nations prepare for pivotal diplomatic and cultural dates, a detailed calendar emerges outlining key political and economic events worldwide.

Among the highlights, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is scheduled to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump, marking a momentous state visit in Washington D.C.

Additionally, significant meetings such as the NATO defense ministers' gathering and cultural festivities like the Venice Carnival spotlight an extensive array of global engagements.

