Global Diplomatic and Political Events Highlight Calendar

As nations prepare for pivotal diplomatic and cultural dates, a detailed calendar emerges outlining key political and economic events worldwide.

Among the highlights, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is scheduled to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump, marking a momentous state visit in Washington D.C.

Additionally, significant meetings such as the NATO defense ministers' gathering and cultural festivities like the Venice Carnival spotlight an extensive array of global engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)