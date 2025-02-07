Delhi Assembly Election Showdown: BJP vs. AAP
As vote counting for the Delhi assembly elections approaches, BJP and AAP express confidence in victory. Tripura CM Manik Saha believes the BJP will triumph over corruption allegations. Meanwhile, AAP leader Gopal Rai reports a favorable candidate outcome for AAP, accusing BJP of psychological pressure tactics via exit polls.
- Country:
- India
As Delhi approaches the counting of votes for its assembly elections, Tripura's Chief Minister, Manik Saha, confidently projected a victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Saha asserted that the results would serve as a denunciation of corruption, crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for what he anticipates will be a decisive win for the party.
Contrastingly, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Gopal Rai shared optimism about his party's prospects. Following a meeting with AAP legislators, Rai believed the party would secure about 50 seats, suggesting a solid mandate from the electorate under Arvind Kejriwal's leadership. Rai accused the BJP of employing 'Operation Lotus' to create pressure using exit poll predictions.
According to Rai, the BJP is allegedly attempting to sway AAP members using exit poll projections, which claimed a lead for the BJP. He highlighted that some exit polls suggested the BJP could clinch 51-60 assembly seats. Meanwhile, claims emerged that BJP had approached 16 AAP candidates, promising ministerial positions and financial incentives, though AAP remains steadfast.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Providing employment will be my top priority on returning to power and I hope to end unemployment in Delhi in 5 years: Arvind Kejriwal.
Arvind Kejriwal lies with so much innocence on his face, he will come first if a national lying competition is held: BJP chief J P Nadda.
Punjab Police was playing crucial role to protect Arvind Kejriwal, BJP conspired to get it removed: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi.
CMs of Delhi, Punjab have written to EC to restore Punjab Police's security to Arvind Kejriwal; conduct audit of his security: Atishi.
Delhi polls to decide if govt money will be spent on public welfare or on those close to power: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.