Delhi Assembly Election Showdown: BJP vs. AAP

As Delhi approaches the counting of votes for its assembly elections, Tripura's Chief Minister, Manik Saha, confidently projected a victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Saha asserted that the results would serve as a denunciation of corruption, crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for what he anticipates will be a decisive win for the party.

Contrastingly, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Gopal Rai shared optimism about his party's prospects. Following a meeting with AAP legislators, Rai believed the party would secure about 50 seats, suggesting a solid mandate from the electorate under Arvind Kejriwal's leadership. Rai accused the BJP of employing 'Operation Lotus' to create pressure using exit poll predictions.

According to Rai, the BJP is allegedly attempting to sway AAP members using exit poll projections, which claimed a lead for the BJP. He highlighted that some exit polls suggested the BJP could clinch 51-60 assembly seats. Meanwhile, claims emerged that BJP had approached 16 AAP candidates, promising ministerial positions and financial incentives, though AAP remains steadfast.

