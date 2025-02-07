Migrants Deported: Mexico's Response to U.S. Immigration Policies
Since January 20, Mexico has received nearly 11,000 deported migrants from the United States. President Claudia Sheinbaum reported that 2,500 of these were non-Mexicans. In response to U.S. pressures, Mexico increased National Guard deployments to the northern border, also facilitating voluntary repatriation to Honduras.
Mexico has taken in nearly 11,000 migrants deported from the United States since January 20, following the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum disclosed this figure on Friday.
Of these deported individuals, approximately 2,500 were non-Mexicans. This comes after a recent agreement between Sheinbaum and Trump to avoid tariffs on Mexican exports, in exchange for Mexico deploying National Guard forces to its northern border to curb migration into the U.S.
During her regular morning press conference, Sheinbaum highlighted that Mexico is also facilitating the voluntary repatriation of deported migrants to Honduras using both flights and ground transportation. "It's voluntary," she assured reporters. "We will accompany them so they can go to their home countries."
(With inputs from agencies.)
