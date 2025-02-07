Left Menu

Global Response Follows U.S. Sanctions Against ICC

Nearly 80 countries declared their support for the International Criminal Court (ICC) following U.S. sanctions authorized by President Trump targeting its staff. The U.S. sanctions, aimed at those investigating American or allied citizens, have stirred international discord, with several nations denouncing the move as a threat to global justice.

In a bold international rebuke, dozens of countries on Friday reaffirmed their unwavering support for the International Criminal Court (ICC) following a controversial decision by U.S. President Donald Trump to authorize economic and travel sanctions against the court's personnel.

Leaders from nearly 80 countries, including Britain, France, and Germany, emphasized the court's vital role in the global justice system, particularly in holding perpetrators of serious international crimes accountable. Their joint statement underscored the significance of the ICC as a cornerstone for justice and accountability.

Conversely, notable absentees from the endorsement such as Hungary and Italy, reflect a schism in international consensus, further deepened by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's public support for Trump's actions, which threaten to hamper the ICC's operational capacity.

