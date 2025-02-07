Trump's Plans for Tariff Reciprocity: A Bold Step in Trade Policy

President Donald Trump is preparing to unveil reciprocal tariffs on various countries as early as next week, aiming to reduce the United States' budget deficit. This bold move fulfills a key campaign promise to align the import taxes that American goods face abroad.

The proposal was discussed during a meeting with top Republican lawmakers and would potentially impact several countries, although specifics remain undisclosed. Higher tariffs on foreign imports could help finance extensions to Trump's 2017 tax cuts, a point of contention due to possible impacts on national debt.

Currently, tariffs account for roughly 2% of annual U.S. revenue. Trump's recent tariff announcements on Canada and Mexico were delayed after concerns from investors. Meanwhile, the president and Republicans are navigating legislative challenges in Congress to advance their tax and spending plan.

(With inputs from agencies.)