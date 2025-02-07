Left Menu

Protest Erupts in West Bengal Over US Deportation Practices

West Bengal Congress organized a protest at the US Consulate General against the deportation of Indian immigrants in shackles. Led by Subhankar Sarkar, the protesters denounced the treatment of deportees, burned an effigy of US President Donald Trump, and criticized Indian government's response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 07-02-2025 23:23 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 23:23 IST
The West Bengal Congress staged a significant demonstration outside the US Consulate General on Friday, denouncing the harsh deportation of illegal Indian immigrants in shackles. The event, led by Paschim Banga Pradesh Congress Committee president Subhankar Sarkar, saw party members holding placards and chanting slogans against the deportations conducted by the US.

The demonstrators also expressed their anger by burning an effigy of US President Donald Trump. 'The Indians who were deported were in shackles, and this is an unacceptable insult,' stated Sarkar. He criticized Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his silence, pointing out the diplomatic reaction from a smaller nation like Columbia.

India has conveyed its disapproval to the US regarding the treatment of deportees. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed ongoing efforts to address any incidents of mistreatment, expressing hope that such practices could be avoided in the future.

