Trump signs executive order aimed at South Africa, White House official says

U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order aimed at South Africa, a White House official said on Friday, saying the order will address human rights issues in the African nation. Trump has threatened to cut off funding to the African country. Trump said on Sunday, without citing evidence, that "South Africa is confiscating land" and "certain classes of people" were being treated "very badly".

President Cyril Ramaphosa defended South Africa's land policy after Trump's threat, saying the government had not confiscated any land and the policy was aimed at ensuring equitable public access to land.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)