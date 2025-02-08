Trump postpones phone call with Panama's Mulino

U.S. President Donald Trump has postponed a phone call with Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino due to last minute changes in the U.S. leader's agenda, Panama's government said on Friday, amid tensions over U.S. threats to take over the Panama Canal.

Panama's foreign office will share details on the new date once it has been coordinated, the government said.

