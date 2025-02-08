Battle for Delhi: AAP's Dominance vs. BJP's Resurgence

The counting of votes in Delhi's assembly elections kicked off on Saturday at 19 strategic locations, amid stringent security measures.

Alice Vaz, the Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi, announced the deployment of 5,000 trained personnel, including supervisors and observers, tasked with managing the vote-counting process.

Starting with postal ballots, and followed by electronic voting machines, the results could shift the political landscape, deciding if AAP retains its stronghold or if the BJP makes a historic return after 26 years.

(With inputs from agencies.)