Battle for Delhi: AAP's Dominance vs. BJP's Resurgence
Vote counting for Delhi's assembly elections commenced under tight security. AAP looks to maintain its control, while the BJP aims for a comeback. The process involves postal ballots and EVMs, and results may redefine political dynamics in the national capital, with Congress also eyeing a return.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2025 08:04 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 08:04 IST
- Country:
- India
The counting of votes in Delhi's assembly elections kicked off on Saturday at 19 strategic locations, amid stringent security measures.
Alice Vaz, the Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi, announced the deployment of 5,000 trained personnel, including supervisors and observers, tasked with managing the vote-counting process.
Starting with postal ballots, and followed by electronic voting machines, the results could shift the political landscape, deciding if AAP retains its stronghold or if the BJP makes a historic return after 26 years.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Brothers of Ideology: Owaisi's Critique of Kejriwal and Modi
Gujarat AAP Chief Lauds Kejriwal, Criticizes BJP Before Delhi Polls
Security Politics: Kejriwal's Debate Heats Up
Tensions Soar: AAP Files Complaint Over Attacks on Kejriwal Amidst Delhi Elections
Allegations of Conspiracy Against Kejriwal Rock Delhi Politics