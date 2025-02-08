Political Poaching or Rumour Mills: The Shiv Sena Saga

In a bold statement, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has dared Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to poach his MPs, responding to speculation about potential defections.

Claims from Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant suggest imminent shifts, as former party members reportedly express admiration for Shinde's leadership.

Yet, eight parliamentarians remain unwavering in their allegiance to Thackeray, rejecting rumors and emphasizing unity as political tension heightens ahead of local elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)