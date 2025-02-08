Left Menu

Political Poaching or Rumour Mills: The Shiv Sena Saga

Amid tensions within Maharashtra's political landscape, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray challenges Deputy CM Eknath Shinde over potential defections. As eight MPs dismiss departure rumors, speculation continues about the internal dynamics of Shiv Sena factions, sparking a political debate ahead of local elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai/Newdelhi | Updated: 08-02-2025 08:13 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 08:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold statement, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has dared Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to poach his MPs, responding to speculation about potential defections.

Claims from Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant suggest imminent shifts, as former party members reportedly express admiration for Shinde's leadership.

Yet, eight parliamentarians remain unwavering in their allegiance to Thackeray, rejecting rumors and emphasizing unity as political tension heightens ahead of local elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

