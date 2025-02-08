Left Menu

Delhi's Turning Tide: BJP on the Brink of Victory

The BJP is on the verge of forming a government in Delhi after 26 years, leading in 45 of 70 assembly seats. The party's vote share stands at 47.01%, outperforming AAP's 43.16%. Celebrations have erupted, with BJP supporters confident of a decisive victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2025 12:08 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 12:08 IST
Delhi's Turning Tide: BJP on the Brink of Victory
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appears set to end a 26-year hiatus in forming a government in Delhi. As per the latest Election Commission trends, the party is ahead in 45 out of 70 assembly seats while its competitor, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), leads in 25 seats.

Data from the Election Commission indicates that till 11:55 am, the BJP had secured a 47.01% vote share, surpassing AAP's 43.16%. Notably, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal is trailing behind BJP's Parvesh Verma by 430 votes in the high-profile New Delhi constituency.

Amid ongoing vote counting and with significant leads for the BJP, jubilant supporters rallied outside its Delhi headquarters, celebrating with party flags and traditional 'dhol' beats, confident in the potential leadership from their party after final results.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Samsung's Lee Acquitted: A Legal Saga Unfolds

Samsung's Lee Acquitted: A Legal Saga Unfolds

 Global
2
Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

 India
3
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
4
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025