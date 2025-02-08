Delhi's Turning Tide: BJP on the Brink of Victory

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appears set to end a 26-year hiatus in forming a government in Delhi. As per the latest Election Commission trends, the party is ahead in 45 out of 70 assembly seats while its competitor, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), leads in 25 seats.

Data from the Election Commission indicates that till 11:55 am, the BJP had secured a 47.01% vote share, surpassing AAP's 43.16%. Notably, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal is trailing behind BJP's Parvesh Verma by 430 votes in the high-profile New Delhi constituency.

Amid ongoing vote counting and with significant leads for the BJP, jubilant supporters rallied outside its Delhi headquarters, celebrating with party flags and traditional 'dhol' beats, confident in the potential leadership from their party after final results.

(With inputs from agencies.)