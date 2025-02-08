Left Menu

Delhi Chooses 'Good Governance': BJP's Victory Over Kejriwal's Model

In a landmark win, BJP's governance model triumphed in Delhi elections, surpassing the majority mark amidst early trends. BJP's Virendra Sachdeva emphasized the election as a choice between good and bad governance. AAP leaders, including Kejriwal, faced significant defeats, reflecting a public preference for Modi's governance style.

Delhi BJP Chief Virendra Sachdeva (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has achieved a crucial victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, with early trends indicating a clear majority, according to Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva. Sachdeva stated that the electorate favored Prime Minister Modi's model of 'good governance' over Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's approach, which he termed as ineffective and detrimental.

Highlighting issues such as water contamination, dilapidated roads, inadequate sanitation, and pollution in Yamuna, Sachdeva attributed these problems to Kejriwal's governance. He asserted that voters opted for a government style they respect nationwide. The election's preliminary results show prominent AAP leaders, including Kejriwal and Atishi, trailing behind.

The BJP has not only crossed the 36-seat majority required to form a government in the national capital but is leading with 45 seats, leaving AAP with 25. Notably, Parvesh Verma is ahead of Kejriwal in the New Delhi Assembly seat by 225 votes. In Greater Kailash, AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj trails behind BJP's Shikha Roy by 4,440 votes, and Atishi is trailing Ramesh Bidhuri in Kalkaji by 2,800 votes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

