BJP Eyes Comeback in Delhi: Confidence Surges Amid Election Vote Count

BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi expressed confidence in BJP's victory in Delhi's Assembly election, attributing the lead to trust in Prime Minister Modi. The party's strategy highlighted AAP's alleged failures, resonating with voters. As the vote count progresses, BJP leads against AAP with major campaigns targeting governance and corruption issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-02-2025 12:48 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 12:48 IST
BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a robust display of confidence, BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi on Saturday voiced anticipation for a decisive victory in the Delhi Assembly election. He linked the party's strong showing to public trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Speaking with ANI, Trivedi emphasized the positive trajectory of the results.

Trivedi attributed the BJP's campaign success to its focus on exposing the perceived inadequacies of the AAP government. He argued that Delhi residents are disillusioned with what he termed the 'experimental' politics of AAP, which has held power since 2015. "The people of Delhi were fed up with 'experimental' politics," Trivedi remarked.

As reported by the Election Commission of India, BJP is leading in 45 seats compared to AAP's 25 as of Saturday morning. Key battles include those in New Delhi and Kalkaji constituencies, featuring prominent leaders such as Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi. Although exit polls favor BJP, AAP maintains optimism for a third term.

The BJP aims to break AAP's hold on Delhi governance, rallying under Prime Minister Modi's leadership against major issues like water quality and corruption. Meanwhile, Congress's diminished presence continues, struggling to regain former influence in the city's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

