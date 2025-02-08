Left Menu

BJP Celebrates Anticipated Victory in Delhi After 27 Years

As counting trends reveal a strong lead for the BJP in the Delhi elections, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia confidently predicts a BJP comeback after 27 years. Celebrations unfold as BJP workers express jubilation. Meanwhile, AAP struggles, with key leaders trailing significantly in crucial constituencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-02-2025 12:54 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 12:54 IST
BJP Celebrates Anticipated Victory in Delhi After 27 Years
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia (Image: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appears set to reclaim power in Delhi after a prolonged absence of 27 years. Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia expressed optimism at a press conference in Gwalior, affirming that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the BJP will establish a government in the national capital.

Scindia criticized the previous UPA government's handling of bank Non-Performing Assets (NPAs), labeling it a 'cancer' that the BJP had inherited. Comparing past infrastructure spending, he noted, "In 2014, NPAs were at 11.5 percent, now reduced to 2.6 percent. Ten years ago, UPA spent only Rs 2 lakh crore; under PM Modi, it's Rs 11 lakh crore."

According to the Election Commission of India, BJP leads in 46 seats against AAP's 24, surpassing the 36-seat majority needed. BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi credited the surge to public trust in PM Modi, expressing confidence that the outcome would decisively favor the BJP. As early trends unfolded, jubilant BJP workers celebrated outside their New Delhi headquarters, marking a historic resurgence.

Amid the jubilation, AAP's prospects dimmed as leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Atishi, and Saurabh Bharadwaj trailed in their respective constituencies. Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva attributed the BJP's gains to a rejection of Kejriwal's governance model, citing poor infrastructure and sanitation. He predicted decisive losses for AAP leaders due to alleged public betrayals.

On February 5, the voter turnout for Delhi's 70-member assembly election was 60.54 percent. BJP's campaign, prominently led by Prime Minister Modi, criticized the AAP on issues like pollution and governance inefficiencies. The final results are keenly awaited as BJP eyes an emphatic return to power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

 India
2
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025