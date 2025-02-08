BJP Celebrates Anticipated Victory in Delhi After 27 Years

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appears set to reclaim power in Delhi after a prolonged absence of 27 years. Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia expressed optimism at a press conference in Gwalior, affirming that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the BJP will establish a government in the national capital.

Scindia criticized the previous UPA government's handling of bank Non-Performing Assets (NPAs), labeling it a 'cancer' that the BJP had inherited. Comparing past infrastructure spending, he noted, "In 2014, NPAs were at 11.5 percent, now reduced to 2.6 percent. Ten years ago, UPA spent only Rs 2 lakh crore; under PM Modi, it's Rs 11 lakh crore."

According to the Election Commission of India, BJP leads in 46 seats against AAP's 24, surpassing the 36-seat majority needed. BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi credited the surge to public trust in PM Modi, expressing confidence that the outcome would decisively favor the BJP. As early trends unfolded, jubilant BJP workers celebrated outside their New Delhi headquarters, marking a historic resurgence.

Amid the jubilation, AAP's prospects dimmed as leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Atishi, and Saurabh Bharadwaj trailed in their respective constituencies. Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva attributed the BJP's gains to a rejection of Kejriwal's governance model, citing poor infrastructure and sanitation. He predicted decisive losses for AAP leaders due to alleged public betrayals.

On February 5, the voter turnout for Delhi's 70-member assembly election was 60.54 percent. BJP's campaign, prominently led by Prime Minister Modi, criticized the AAP on issues like pollution and governance inefficiencies. The final results are keenly awaited as BJP eyes an emphatic return to power.

