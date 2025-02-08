BJP Poised for Victory as Delhi Chooses Change Over AAP's Rule

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor projected a decisive victory for the party, asserting it is set to establish a government with a comfortable majority. In an interview with ANI, Kapoor expressed trust in Delhi's citizens and the party's leadership under Virendraa Sachdeva, labeling the electoral process a vote for change.

BJP General Secretary Vishnu Mittal also conveyed strong confidence about securing over 35 seats in the Delhi polls. Highlighting voter discontent with the AAP's 11-year rule, Mittal cited issues like air and water pollution as reasons for BJP's anticipated success.

According to early trends by the Election Commission of India, BJP is leading with 48 seats, surpassing the 36-seat majority mark, while AAP lags with 22 seats. The elections, held with a 60.54% voter turnout, reflect a significant shift in voter sentiment.

(With inputs from agencies.)