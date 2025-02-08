BJP Poised for Victory as Delhi Chooses Change Over AAP's Rule
Delhi BJP officials express confidence in securing a majority, citing discontent with AAP's governance leading to BJP's predicted win. Elections have shown a shift towards BJP, with early trends indicating significant lead over AAP. Voter dissatisfaction with issues like pollution and sanitation played a key role.
Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor projected a decisive victory for the party, asserting it is set to establish a government with a comfortable majority. In an interview with ANI, Kapoor expressed trust in Delhi's citizens and the party's leadership under Virendraa Sachdeva, labeling the electoral process a vote for change.
BJP General Secretary Vishnu Mittal also conveyed strong confidence about securing over 35 seats in the Delhi polls. Highlighting voter discontent with the AAP's 11-year rule, Mittal cited issues like air and water pollution as reasons for BJP's anticipated success.
According to early trends by the Election Commission of India, BJP is leading with 48 seats, surpassing the 36-seat majority mark, while AAP lags with 22 seats. The elections, held with a 60.54% voter turnout, reflect a significant shift in voter sentiment.
