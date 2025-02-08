Left Menu

BJP Poised for Victory as Delhi Chooses Change Over AAP's Rule

Delhi BJP officials express confidence in securing a majority, citing discontent with AAP's governance leading to BJP's predicted win. Elections have shown a shift towards BJP, with early trends indicating significant lead over AAP. Voter dissatisfaction with issues like pollution and sanitation played a key role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-02-2025 12:57 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 12:57 IST
BJP Poised for Victory as Delhi Chooses Change Over AAP's Rule
Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor projected a decisive victory for the party, asserting it is set to establish a government with a comfortable majority. In an interview with ANI, Kapoor expressed trust in Delhi's citizens and the party's leadership under Virendraa Sachdeva, labeling the electoral process a vote for change.

BJP General Secretary Vishnu Mittal also conveyed strong confidence about securing over 35 seats in the Delhi polls. Highlighting voter discontent with the AAP's 11-year rule, Mittal cited issues like air and water pollution as reasons for BJP's anticipated success.

According to early trends by the Election Commission of India, BJP is leading with 48 seats, surpassing the 36-seat majority mark, while AAP lags with 22 seats. The elections, held with a 60.54% voter turnout, reflect a significant shift in voter sentiment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

 India
2
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025