BJP Triumphs Amid Criticism from Opposition

BRS Working President K T Rama Rao sarcastically congratulated Rahul Gandhi on social media for the Congress's poor performance in the Delhi Assembly elections, which seemingly favored the BJP. The BJP was leading in 45 out of 70 seats by Saturday afternoon, while AAP led in 25 seats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 08-02-2025 13:02 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 13:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

BRS Working President K T Rama Rao made a sarcastic remark regarding the Congress's poor performance in the Delhi Assembly elections, directing his comments at Rahul Gandhi.

On social media platform 'X', Rama Rao congratulated Rahul Gandhi, insinuating that Gandhi's efforts had inadvertently helped the BJP to succeed.

As of Saturday afternoon, the Election Commission trends showed the BJP leading in 45 of the 70 assembly seats, while the AAP had a lead in 25 seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

