BJP Triumphs Amid Criticism from Opposition

BRS Working President K T Rama Rao made a sarcastic remark regarding the Congress's poor performance in the Delhi Assembly elections, directing his comments at Rahul Gandhi.

On social media platform 'X', Rama Rao congratulated Rahul Gandhi, insinuating that Gandhi's efforts had inadvertently helped the BJP to succeed.

As of Saturday afternoon, the Election Commission trends showed the BJP leading in 45 of the 70 assembly seats, while the AAP had a lead in 25 seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)