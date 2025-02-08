BJP Triumphs Amid Criticism from Opposition
BRS Working President K T Rama Rao sarcastically congratulated Rahul Gandhi on social media for the Congress's poor performance in the Delhi Assembly elections, which seemingly favored the BJP. The BJP was leading in 45 out of 70 seats by Saturday afternoon, while AAP led in 25 seats.
BRS Working President K T Rama Rao made a sarcastic remark regarding the Congress's poor performance in the Delhi Assembly elections, directing his comments at Rahul Gandhi.
On social media platform 'X', Rama Rao congratulated Rahul Gandhi, insinuating that Gandhi's efforts had inadvertently helped the BJP to succeed.
As of Saturday afternoon, the Election Commission trends showed the BJP leading in 45 of the 70 assembly seats, while the AAP had a lead in 25 seats.
(With inputs from agencies.)
