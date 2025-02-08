BJP's Triumph in Delhi: Modi's Vision and Kejriwal's Defeat

In a landmark shift, the BJP is poised to reclaim dominance in Delhi after a 27-year gap, with candidate Parvesh Verma leading the charge against AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal. Verma, buoyed by enthusiastic party workers, attributes this significant electoral victory to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary governance model.

Verma expressed his gratitude towards PM Modi, crediting him for the BJP's robust outcome in the Delhi elections. Speaking to the media, he asserted that the new government will embody Modi's developmental vision for the capital, acknowledging the support of Delhi voters in facilitating this pivotal win.

The Election Commission reports the BJP leading in 48 seats, while the Aam Aadmi Party struggles, trailing in 27. Congress, meanwhile, fails to secure even a single seat. BJP's victory is further affirmed as prominent AAP leaders, including Kejriwal, face significant electoral defeats.

BJP's success in the elections signals a voter preference for Modi's governance over the incumbent AAP's management, as declared by Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva. Matters such as poor sanitation and infrastructure under Kejriwal's tenure were pivotal points in this electoral battle for change.

As Delhi voters turn to BJP's promises of better governance, Sachdeva criticizes AAP's leaders like Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and Atishi, attributing their losses to public discontent and accusations of corruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)