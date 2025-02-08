Rahul Gandhi Faces FIR in Jharsuguda for 'Anti-National' Remarks

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is under legal scrutiny after an FIR was filed against him in Odisha's Jharsuguda district. The FIR accuses Gandhi of making 'anti-national' statements, a move reportedly instigated by complaints from BJP affiliates.

The complaint, supported by BJP's youth wing, RSS, and Bajrang Dal members, alleges that Gandhi has repeatedly made statements that threaten India's sovereignty, unity, and integrity. Subsequently, the FIR was filed under sections 152 and 197(1)(d) of the BNS at Jharsuguda police station.

Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Srikant Jena, commenting on the situation, emphasized the party's ongoing opposition to BJP and RSS ideologies. The matter is presently under investigation by Jharsuguda SP Parmar Smit Parshottamdas.

(With inputs from agencies.)