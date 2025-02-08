Left Menu

Congress-AAP Unity Could Have Altered Delhi Poll Outcome, Says Raut

Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut suggests a Congress-AAP alliance could have turned the tide against BJP in Delhi assembly elections. He alleges voter list irregularities and a 'Maharashtra pattern' in Delhi polls, claiming crucial leaders were jailed, hindering AAP's campaign.

Updated: 08-02-2025 14:32 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 14:32 IST
Congress-AAP Unity Could Have Altered Delhi Poll Outcome, Says Raut
Shiv Sena's MP Sanjay Raut has emphasized that a collaborative effort between Congress and AAP might have prevented the BJP's victory in the Delhi assembly elections.

Raut restated his concerns regarding alleged voter list anomalies in Maharashtra, asserting a similar 'Maharashtra pattern' was employed in Delhi's electoral process.

He attributed the AAP's defeat partly to the jailing of key leaders, suggesting it was a tactic to dismantle opposition to BJP governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

