Congress-AAP Unity Could Have Altered Delhi Poll Outcome, Says Raut
Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut suggests a Congress-AAP alliance could have turned the tide against BJP in Delhi assembly elections. He alleges voter list irregularities and a 'Maharashtra pattern' in Delhi polls, claiming crucial leaders were jailed, hindering AAP's campaign.
Updated: 08-02-2025 14:32 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 14:32 IST
Shiv Sena's MP Sanjay Raut has emphasized that a collaborative effort between Congress and AAP might have prevented the BJP's victory in the Delhi assembly elections.
Raut restated his concerns regarding alleged voter list anomalies in Maharashtra, asserting a similar 'Maharashtra pattern' was employed in Delhi's electoral process.
He attributed the AAP's defeat partly to the jailing of key leaders, suggesting it was a tactic to dismantle opposition to BJP governance.
