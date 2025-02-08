Left Menu

BJP's Triumph in Delhi's Political Arena

Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde credits BJP's success in Delhi elections to PM Narendra Modi's promises. He highlights voters' faith in BJP's leadership and critiqued the AAP for false claims. Shinde emphasizes that BJP's win reflects public approval of the Union Budget.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-02-2025 15:01 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 15:01 IST
BJP's Triumph in Delhi's Political Arena
Eknath Shinde
  • Country:
  • India

As the BJP gears up to establish governance in Delhi, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde attributed the party's electoral success to the assurances made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, declaring it a win over 'falsehood'.

Shinde, a prominent figure in the ruling Shiv Sena, expressed on platform X that following Maharashtra, the electorate in Delhi has also placed trust in the BJP's leadership.

Criticizing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Shinde argued that obstacles to Delhi's development have been removed, and voters have reprimanded the Arvind Kejriwal-led party for its misleading statements about constitutional threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

 India
2
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025