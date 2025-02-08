BJP's Triumph in Delhi's Political Arena
Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde credits BJP's success in Delhi elections to PM Narendra Modi's promises. He highlights voters' faith in BJP's leadership and critiqued the AAP for false claims. Shinde emphasizes that BJP's win reflects public approval of the Union Budget.
As the BJP gears up to establish governance in Delhi, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde attributed the party's electoral success to the assurances made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, declaring it a win over 'falsehood'.
Shinde, a prominent figure in the ruling Shiv Sena, expressed on platform X that following Maharashtra, the electorate in Delhi has also placed trust in the BJP's leadership.
Criticizing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Shinde argued that obstacles to Delhi's development have been removed, and voters have reprimanded the Arvind Kejriwal-led party for its misleading statements about constitutional threats.
