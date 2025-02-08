Political Upset: BJP's Resurgence in Delhi

The recent elections in Delhi have resulted in a major political upheaval as Arvind Kejriwal, the convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), was defeated by the Bharatiya Janata Party's Parvesh Verma in the New Delhi constituency.

Emerging victorious with a margin of 4,089 votes, Verma's win marks a significant shift in the capital's political landscape. While the BJP took the lead in 48 out of 70 seats, the AAP managed to secure only 22, signaling a decisive defeat for the ruling party.

In his victory speech, Verma credited the people of Delhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the BJP's resurgence. Kejriwal conceded defeat, congratulating the BJP and urging it to meet the expectations of Delhi's populace. This victory brings the BJP back to power in the national capital after more than two decades.

(With inputs from agencies.)