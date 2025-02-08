Chandrabhanu Paswan Secures Victory in Milkipur Bypolls
BJP's Chandrabhanu Paswan triumphed in the Milkipur bypolls with a lead of 61,710 votes. Paswan defeated Samajwadi Party's Ajit Prasad, who garnered 84,687 votes. The bypoll followed a vacancy by MLA Awadhesh Prasad. Paswan attributed the victory to the double engine BJP government's welfare schemes.
Chandrabhanu Paswan, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate, has emerged victorious in the Milkipur bypolls, winning by an impressive margin of 61,710 votes, according to the Election Commission website.
Paswan amassed over 1.46 lakh votes, significantly surpassing his closest rival, Ajit Prasad of the Samajwadi Party (SP), who secured 84,687 votes in total. This victory was a calculated effort by the BJP to reclaim the seat lost in the 2022 Assembly polls.
The bypolls were held following MLA Awadhesh Prasad vacating the seat. Despite allegations of misuse of official machinery by Prasad's father, Paswan expressed gratitude to Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath, attributing his success to their support and the welfare programs introduced by the BJP government.
