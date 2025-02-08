Left Menu

BJP Sweeps Delhi, AAP Faces Significant Defeats in Assembly Elections

The BJP secured 40 seats in the Delhi Assembly elections, emerging victorious after 26 years, while AAP won 19 seats with major losses by key leaders including Arvind Kejriwal. Prime Minister Modi received credit for BJP's success. Significant AAP victories included Gopal Rai, Mukesh Ahlawat, and Imran Hussain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 17:15 IST
BJP Sweeps Delhi, AAP Faces Significant Defeats in Assembly Elections
  • Country:
  • India

In a historic turnaround, the BJP has clinched victory in the Delhi Assembly elections for the first time in over 26 years, winning 40 seats compared to AAP's 19. The announcement on Saturday underscored a dramatic political shift, largely attributed to the influence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The election results dealt a significant blow to AAP, with major figures like Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia suffering unexpected defeats. Kejriwal, a former chief minister, lost the high-profile New Delhi seat to BJP's Parvesh Verma by 4,089 votes. Despite Guru AAP's setbacks, some leaders such as Gopal Rai, Mukesh Ahlawat, and Imran Hussain managed to hold their ground with decisive victories.

Among other outcomes, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi from AAP secured the Kalkaji seat, whereas BJP's Mohan Singh Bisht and Kapil Mishra captured Mustafabad and Karawal Nagar, respectively. Meanwhile, the Congress failed to secure any seats in the assembly for the third consecutive time, showcasing a changing political landscape in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

 India
2
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025