BJP Sweeps Delhi, AAP Faces Significant Defeats in Assembly Elections

In a historic turnaround, the BJP has clinched victory in the Delhi Assembly elections for the first time in over 26 years, winning 40 seats compared to AAP's 19. The announcement on Saturday underscored a dramatic political shift, largely attributed to the influence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The election results dealt a significant blow to AAP, with major figures like Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia suffering unexpected defeats. Kejriwal, a former chief minister, lost the high-profile New Delhi seat to BJP's Parvesh Verma by 4,089 votes. Despite Guru AAP's setbacks, some leaders such as Gopal Rai, Mukesh Ahlawat, and Imran Hussain managed to hold their ground with decisive victories.

Among other outcomes, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi from AAP secured the Kalkaji seat, whereas BJP's Mohan Singh Bisht and Kapil Mishra captured Mustafabad and Karawal Nagar, respectively. Meanwhile, the Congress failed to secure any seats in the assembly for the third consecutive time, showcasing a changing political landscape in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)